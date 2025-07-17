Turkish foreign minister urges Israel to abandon its destabilizing policies in region

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Israel on Wednesday to abandon its destabilizing policies, saying no one's security can be ensured when there is a lack of peace and stability in the region.

"Our message is clear on both the Gaza and Syria issues: By a lack of peace and stability in the region, we cannot ensure anybody's security. Israel must abandon its destabilizing policies while there is still time," Fidan told reporters in New York.

He warned that Israel's policies are dangerous not only for the region but also for Israel itself.

"This is a situation where everyone is being dragged into the fire. The international community — especially the US, the EU and regional countries — must act with great sensitivity and tell Israel to stop. Otherwise, it is likely that the region will face undesirable consequences," he said.

Noting that there are countries in the region that are closely engaged with the issue as well as countries outside the region, especially the US, Fidan said that Ankara is in constant contact with the parties.

"There is ongoing communication and exchange of information. We are coordinating the developments," he said.

Addressing Israel's attacks in the Syrian capital, Damascus and the ongoing de facto destabilization policy in the region, Fidan said that Tel Aviv continued a policy based primarily on its own national security priorities, disregarding any rules, principles, the rights and sovereignties of other countries and the territorial integrity of the region while doing this.

Pointing out that Israel's stance, which runs counter to the will of all parties, is unacceptable, he added that Türkiye is in close dialogue with regional countries, noting that Ankara has been in close coordination with Jordan since the incidents occurring near the Jordanian border.

"We are also in close communication with the US Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack. At the same time, through our intelligence agency, we have conveyed to the Israelis our concerns, views and proposals regarding this matter. We have made it clear that we do not want instability in the region," he said.

"It is widely understood that incidents in the south, which have resulted in civilian casualties and are condemned by all sides, cannot be resolved unless the central government implements effective security measures in the areas," he added.

Fidan also emphasized that the provocation and support of some Druze groups by Israel, turning them into an element of instability, is unacceptable.

"The clashes occurring between the Druze and the Bedouins must be brought to an end through the intervention of security forces. Preventing civilian casualties on both sides is of utmost importance," he said.

He emphasized the importance of the central authority in Syria asserting its will and establishing security, peace and prosperity.

"Small, fragmented enclaves that run contrary to this will only perpetuate chaos in Syria. We cannot accept such a situation. By working together with the United States, we hope to enter a period of calm and ceasefire within the next three to four hours," he added.

Emphasizing that Israel's attacks cannot be tolerated, Fidan said that a unilateral destabilization in the region is "absolutely unacceptable."

"In Syria, thanks to the great efforts of our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) and with the contributions of others — notably the US, the EU, Saudi Arabia and other regional countries — a new roadmap has been established through an exemplary cooperation that will go down in history," he said.

"Since Dec. 8, the new government that came to power in Damascus has gained international recognition, sanctions have been lifted, and for the first time in a long while, a promising new beginning has emerged in the region."

Noting that Türkiye is working closely with regional countries and the US to further expand this effort, addressing both Syria's chronic problems and its territorial integrity, sovereignty and security, Fidan said that Ankara also remains sensitive to the equality and freedom of all peoples that make up Syria, as well as to the protection of life and property.

"There are reports that the YPG has been active during the Suwayda clashes. Our message to them is not to take advantage of the confusion here and engage in any unwanted actions. They should not worsen an already critical and sensitive process in Syria. They should play a constructive role. Otherwise, opportunism will bring about significant risks," he warned.

INFORMAL 'EXPANDED FORMAT MEETING ON CYPRUS'



Turning to the informal "Expanded Format Meeting on Cyprus," which he was attending in New York, Fidan said the meeting includes the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities along with the foreign ministers of Greece (as a guarantor), Türkiye and the UK, all participating together.

Noting that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss how to establish a mode of coexistence based on the realities on the island that benefits both communities and produces greater stability for the international community and the region, Fidan said that Ankara is quite constructive on this matter.

"Our president's vision is very clear. We always act with a win-win formula. We never lack empathy for the other side. However, we cannot accept an equation that ignores the rights of the Turks. We have always seen that the current status quo has prepared an environment that disregards the rights of the Turks," he said.

Noting that the UN largely accepts Türkiye's assessments, Fidan said that Türkiye is never "a country that avoids negotiations or shies away from discussing issues in a civilized, rational and mature manner."

"We will continue this discussion, these negotiations and dialogue. Hopefully, today the parties will reach solutions that are beneficial to both sides. There are some scenarios and ideas in our minds.

"Some decisions were taken at the previous meeting. Of course, we will talk about the follow-up of those decisions. In this meeting, we will also discuss what new decisions can be made and what agreements can be reached," he added.