Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes counterpart from UAE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed his visiting counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the capital Ankara with an official welcoming ceremony.

Also attending the ceremony were Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, and other officials.

The first meeting of the Türkiye-UAE High-Level Strategic Council, established in 2023, will be held during Al Nahyan's visit, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Tuesday.

During meetings at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, steps to deepen the countries' strategic partnership will be discussed, he said.

Current regional and global issues will also be addressed, Duran added.