US envoy urges PKK/YPG to speed integration to avoid Turkey, Syria risks

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said that if the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in Syria does not act quickly on integration, it will face problems with the Turkish and Syrian governments.

"The US will do its best to ensure a fair and proper decision is made. If they want to come to America and live with us, they can do so." Barrack told Anadolu following his press conference in New York on Friday.

He explained the origins of the groups by saying, "The YPG emerged from various offshoots of the PKK, and the SDF emerged from various offshoots of the YPG." When reminded of his previous statement that "the SDF is the YPG and the YPG is a derivative of the PKK," he emphasized, "I have never said that the SDF is a derivative of the PKK."

"It's not unthinkable that whoever the constituency is for the YPG or the SDF has distanced themselves from the PKK. So, I don't think it's a derivative. It's another organization," Barrack told Anadolu.

When reminded that the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, which uses the name SDF in Syria, has sent messages about the need to use time effectively in the integration process, and asked what problems might arise if they do not, Barrack responded:

"The problems that will arise are disagreements with the Syrian government and the Türkiye government. The US government has stated that it will review all their issues and do its best to ensure a fair and accurate decision. If they want to come to America and live with us, they can do so."

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Bashar Al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, children and infants. The YPG/PYD, which also uses the name SDF, is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye, while the YPG/PYD has tried to establish a terror corridor in northern Syria along Türkiye's borders.

- 'ONE COUNTRY, ONE NATION, ONE MILITARY IS DICTATED BY THAT NATION, WHICH WE'RE NOW RECOGNIZING'

Regarding the reasons why talks between the SDF and the Syrian government have not yielded results, Barrack said the actual issue is whether it will align with the Syrian Arab Republic.

"One country, one nation, one military is dictated by that nation, which we're now recognizing. So that's the issue. Forget about whatever the genetics are from where it came. All of these minority groups might lust for a federalistic environment.

"That's not what's being dictated to them to be invited into. That's not up to us. It's not up to us to referee the intellectual discussion. Is that the right thing? Is that the wrong? Do you want a parliamentary system? Do you want a republic? Do you want a confessional system? How do you blend and protect minority rights?

"All of us, the UN in particular, are cheering and saying this is really important if you want our help. These are the requirements that we want to see," said Barrack.

"We want to see what you're going to do with foreign fighters. Are you integrating them? Are you not integrating them? Are you sending them home or not?"

- 'INTENT IS NOT TO KEEP IT (US MILITARY PRESENCE) FOREVER'

Regarding the US military presence in Syria, Barrack highlighted that the fight against ISIS continues, stating: "The intent is not to keep it forever.

"That as we combat ISIS and counterterrorism, over time we'll decide on reducing those troops, just as all the troops should be reduced if you have a new Syrian government which is going to be independent."

Highlighting the risks regarding the integration process in Syria, Barrack said: "I think it's this transition period where seven months in there's not alignment and there's fear that the vagaries of the past will continue in the future.

"That's what's happening is will there be fairness on the part of the Syrian government?"

He, however, added that Washington is there to "usher" it, not to "enforce" it.

- Agreement between Syrian government, SDF not specific enough 'to have made it work'

When asked whether the forces in El Tanf will be integrated into the Syrian army as the Pentagon has requested a budget for the armed groups in the El Tanf region, Barrack said Washington does not intend to establish a permanent presence anywhere in Syria, and US bases have "defensive" purposes.

Noting that Syria needs an extensive military presence "both on the outside and on the inside," the US envoy stated: "So the logical thing to do is incorporate SDF, who are the best of a fighting class."

Barrack said the integration between the SDF and the Syrian government will take time "because there's no trust" between the parties. "There's not enough specifics in the agreement to have made it work."

He noted that the US is trying to "punctuate those specifications so they can come together."

Barrack also said he believes that the parties are going to "come together and that would be a beautiful marriage."





