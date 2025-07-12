ERDOGAN ANNOUNCES NEW CHAPTER IN TÜRKIYES HISTORY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said the disarmament of the PKK terror group as a historic turning point and declaring that Türkiye is entering a new era of unity and strength.

"Today marks a new day, a new chapter in history. The doors to a great, strong Türkiye — Century of Türkiye — have been fully opened," Erdogan said during his Justice and Development (AK) Party's 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting in Ankara.

"Today marks the dawn of a great and powerful Türkiye," he stressed.

Referring to the decades-long fight against terrorism, Erdogan said the 47-year-long scourge of PKK terrorism has hopefully come to an end as of Friday.

He described the terror group's decision to lay down arms as a victory for Türkiye, stating that Turks, Kurds, Arabs — all 86 million citizens — emerged as winners.

Underlining a broader vision of regional unity, Erdogan also said: "Today, the spirit of Malazgirt, the Jerusalem alliance, and the core of the War of Independence are being reshaped."

Addressing the recent "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, the president made clear that the process is not the outcome of any negotiation, bargaining, or give-and-take process.

Stressing national unity, Erdogan added: "The Republic of Türkiye is our shared home, our common roof. All 86 million of us are one, united, and brothers for eternity."

He further noted that the scope of the initiative extends beyond Türkiye's borders, stressing that a terror-free Türkiye is not only an issue for Kurdish citizens at home but also for Kurdish communities in Iraq and Syria, with the process actively discussed with them.





