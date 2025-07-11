Turkish defense firm to upgrade unmanned aerial vehicles for maritime missions

Turkish defense technology company Neta Elektronik has developed new antenna systems to improve the performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) operating from naval platforms.

The company's new ground data terminal and air data terminal antennae are designed to ensure uninterrupted, high-speed data transmission during critical phases such as takeoff and landing — even in challenging maritime environments.

The project aims to support the growing use of UAVs launched from ships, and addresses a key technical requirement for ensuring safe operations on short-runway vessels and aircraft carriers.

Specializing in RF (radio frequency) technologies and antenna solutions, Neta Elektronik said the systems were developed this year to meet the operational needs of mobile and sea-based UAV platforms. The antennae enable secure communication between airborne and surface units and form a critical link in real-time mission control and flight safety.

The antennae will be unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul.

The integration of these domestically developed antenna systems will support advanced UAVs such as Baykar's Bayraktar TB3, which can operate from Türkiye's TCG Anadolu drone carrier. The system is expected to increase the indigenization rate in the Turkish defense sector by reducing dependence on foreign components.





