Turkish satellite operator Turksat enables internet access in Syria

Türkiye's sole satellite operator Turksat has launched Ka-Band satellite-based internet access to Syria, following negotiations held this week in Damascus.

Syria's digital public services in areas lacking in infrastructure are now online using Ka-Band's high-capacity internet connectivity provided by the Turksat 5B satellite.

Many key locations with limited infrastructure in Syria have been equipped with satellite terminals to enable sustainable, uninterrupted and fast digital public services.

In addition to internet access, Turksat has begun offering turnkey solutions for television and radio broadcasting, e-government platforms, disaster and emergency communication systems, and dedicated network infrastructure, supporting Syria's digital transformation with Türkiye's backing.

The high-capacity infrastructure aims to deliver uninterrupted communication in regions without fiber or cable networks.

Turksat plans to continue installing satellite terminals across the country to further expand coverage.





