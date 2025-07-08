Fidan: Türkiye eyes closer BRICS ties, Gaza ceasefire

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke in Rio de Janeiro after the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, highlighting Türkiye's growing influence in global diplomacy.



Emphasizing that changes in the global system are being closely followed, Fidan said:

"Türkiye is closely interested in BRICS. Türkiye's international stance and position lead to its voice being heard on many platforms. There is an international community here that wants to benefit from our experience and perspectives. The countries gathered around this table are also members of the G20. Türkiye closely follows developments on every platform. We will continue to engage closely with BRICS in this regard."

"CEASEFIRE MUST BE ENSURED IN GAZA"

Fidan reiterated the call to end the genocide in Gaza:"We met with Hamas several times before they responded. We expressed our readiness to do everything possible through diplomatic means and to work together with our allies. Our hope is for a ceasefire to be implemented, for humanitarian aid to begin immediately, and for this genocide to end."

He recalled that the closest Russia and Ukraine came to peace was during the Istanbul talks. He stated that Russia is ready for a third round of talks, and that Ukraine's response is awaited. He also shared the latest on a potential leaders' summit:

"What's new regarding the leaders' summit is that, unlike before, everyone—including Mr. Putin—sees no issue in coming together with their current counterparts. There is no objection in principle to Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, Mr. Zelensky, and our President coming together under Türkiye's hosting." Fidan noted that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel remains in effect, but said there is uncertainty regarding the start of nuclear negotiations.