Nearly 500,000 Afghans return from Iran since June 1: IOM

Nearly half a million Afghans have returned from Iran in just over a month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed to Anadolu on Monday, ahead of Tehran's deadline for undocumented Afghan nationals to leave the country.

Between June 1 and July 5, a total of 449,218 Afghan migrants returned from Iran, Zuhal Nabi, the communications associate of IOM from Kabul, said.

The surge in returns followed an order by Iranian authorities demanding all undocumented Afghans—an estimated 4 million—leave the country by July 6 or face forced deportation.

The mass returns have raised concerns over the humanitarian impact on returnees, many of whom face uncertainty and hardship upon arrival in Afghanistan.

The return of such a large number of people in a short span adds further strain to Afghanistan, where humanitarian needs remain high and economic conditions continue to deteriorate.