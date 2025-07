Turkish president meets counterparts at Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Azerbaijan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday held meetings with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan at an international summit in Azerbaijan.

President Erdoğan, attending the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in the city of Khankendi, is engaging in a series of bilateral meetings, as reported by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

As part of these engagements, he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Khankendi Congress Center.