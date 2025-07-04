ERDOĞAN ATTENDS ECO SUMMIT IN AZERBAIJANS KHANKENDI

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Leaders' Summit to be held in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan continues his diplomatic engagements in Azerbaijan.

He traveled to Khankendi on the presidential aircraft "TUR" to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Erdoğan was seen off at the Atatürk Airport State Guesthouse by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and AK Party Istanbul Provincial Chair Abdullah Özdemir.

Accompanying Erdoğan to Khankendi were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yıldırım, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Head of Relations with Turkic States Kürşad Zorlu, AK Party Deputy Chairmen Halit Yerebakan and Sevilay Tuncer, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

ERDOĞAN TO MEET LEADERS IN KARABAKH

As part of the visit, President Erdoğan is expected to address the summit session hosted by Azerbaijan under the theme "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future."

During the summit and his bilateral meetings, Erdoğan will address both regional and global issues. He is expected to highlight the importance of a united stance against genocidal Israel's aggression, which began in Palestine and has recently expanded to Iran. Erdoğan will also emphasize Turkey's ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in its region and around the world.

In addition to the heads of state and government from member countries, observers—including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)—and representatives from international organizations will attend the summit.