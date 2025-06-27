Erdoğan: Türkiye to turn geopolitical edge into economic gain

Türkiye will transform its geopolitical opportunities into comprehensive economic advantage with the Development Road Project that will benefit the entire region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

His remarks came during his address at the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul.

Cargo arriving at Iraq's Faw Port is expected to reach Europe via Türkiye, thanks to the Development Road Project, Erdogan said.

"With a 10-year projection, the Development Road is expected to generate over $50 billion in production impact and create an average of 63,000 jobs annually," he further said.

Drawing attention to the recent escalated tension in the region, Erdogan said that the regional tensions and uncertainties in the Strait of Hormuz and the airspace underline the importance of secure transportation routes.

On the Middle Corridor, Erdogan said that the potential of the Middle Corridor's trade volume via railway is around $75 billion.

"We anticipate that implementing projects for the Middle Corridor will generate a production impact of $114 billion and create an average of 144,000 jobs annually," he added.



