Türkiye to expand layered air defense system with ‘steel dome’ investment

Türkiye plans to expand a layered air defense system across the entire country by investment in its defense system "Steel Dome," according to National Defense Ministry sources Thursday.



"We plan to invest primarily in our air defense system — the Steel Dome — and expand our layered air defense system nationwide," the sources said.



The planned upgrades include investment in missile systems — hypersonic, ballistic and cruise — as well as aircraft, warships, tanks, and unmanned systems across land, sea and air, next-generation aircraft carriers and frigates, they added.



The sources also underlined that Türkiye exceeded NATO's 2% defense spending target.



"Türkiye, with the second-largest army in the alliance, is among the top five contributors to NATO missions and operations," the sources said, adding the country has met all assigned capability targets and continues to invest in defense industry development and research.





