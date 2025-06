Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned that Israel's recent attacks on Iran could trigger a surge in migration and escalate nuclear risks in the region and beyond.

Speaking on the heightened tensions, Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need to resolve nuclear disputes with Iran through dialogue and diplomacy.

He criticized the Israeli strikes for severely increasing threats to regional security and stressed Türkiye's commitment to continuing efforts to restore calm and stability.