Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israel’s attacks on Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke over the phone with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi and discussed Israel's ongoing attacks on Iran, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Wednesday.

No further details were provided.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

At least 585 people were killed and 1,326 others injured since Israel launched attacks on Iran last Friday.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.