TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION UP 3.3% IN APRIL

Industrial production index in Türkiye was up by 3.3% year-on-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute's data showed on Thursday.

All sub-indexes posted increases in the month, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index saw the highest increase with 8.8%.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3%, and the manufacturing index increased by 3%.

On a monthly basis, industrial production shrank by 3.1% in April.

Mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.5%, manufacturing index decreased by 3.4% and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 0.2% in April 2025, compared with the previous month.





