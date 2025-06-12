Türkiye extends condolences over deadly plane crash in India

Firefighters work at the site of a plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, western India, 12 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the people of India following a deadly plane crash in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

"We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today (June 12) in Ahmedabad, India," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and to the people of India," the ministry added.

All 242 people on board a British-bound Air India flight that crashed in western India on Thursday are believed to have died, Outlook India reported.

At least 100 charred bodies were recovered from the plane, according to the eyewitnesses cited by the outlet.

Air India Flight AI171, carrying 242 people, crashed in the Meghaninagar residential area shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in India's western state of Gujarat, said India's Civil Aviation Directorate General.

The airliner said 169 of the passengers on board were Indian nationals, plus 53 UK citizens, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada, in addition to two pilots and 10 members of the cabin crew.