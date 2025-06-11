Türkiye to export 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia, President Erdoğan announces

Türkiye will produce and export 48 fighter jets, named KAAN, to Indonesia under a new defense agreement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Erdoğan hailed contributors to the KAAN project, particularly the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as a record export deal is signed.

Indonesia's local capabilities will be utilized in the production of KAAN, he said.

"I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and achievements of our domestic and national defense industry, will be beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia," Erdoğan added.

KAAN, a 5th-gen fighter jet by TAI, made its maiden flight last year at 230 knots and 8,000 feet.

Türkiye is now among the few nations with this advanced tech.

According to a statement from TAI, the deal for 48-unit fighter jets was signed in the capital Jakarta, as part of the defense industries event INDO Defense 2025.

Under the deal, 48 KAAN fighter jets will be delivered within 120 months, TAI said, adding that the KAAN jets to be delivered will be equipped with engines manufactured domestically in Türkiye.

The agreement will cover not only the delivery of KAAN but also technology transfer to Indonesia in the field of aviation.

The agreement will also aim to promote knowledge sharing and the development of local capabilities through strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia.

Haluk Görgün, the president of the SSB, said on X: "In our aviation journey spanning over a century, we are now proud to share our 5th generation fighter jet with friendly countries."

The signature of Turkish engineering is now shaping the global security architecture, he stressed.

This project, led by TAI as the main contractor and carried out in collaboration with Indonesia's leading defense industry firms, will serve as one of the most concrete examples of joint production, technology sharing, and strategic cooperation, Görgün said.

"We will continue to work as an industry toward achieving even greater heights and beyond," he said.

Mehmet Demiroğlu, the general manager of TAI, said that with this agreement, Türkiye is now becoming a source of trust for its friends and allies.

The rise of KAAN is a testament to Türkiye's global vision, self-confidence, and engineering prowess, he added.

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also stated in a post on X that the agreement is a significant step towards Ankara's goals of independence and high technology in the defense industry, as well as one of the concrete indicators of the country's "Century of Türkiye" vision.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our brothers who contributed to this historic achievement," he added.























