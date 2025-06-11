Trump receptive to contacts with North Korean leader: White House

President Donald Trump would welcome communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after having friendly relations with Kim during his first term, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The president remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong Un," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Trump reviewing China trade deal details

Trump is reviewing the details of the China trade deal with his team, the White House said on Wednesday, and likes what he has learned about it so far.

Karoline Leavitt said the administration agreed to comply with the terms of the Geneva agreement it reached earlier with officials from Beijing.









