Zelensky accuses Russia of broader territorial aims at Odessa summit

Ukrainian Presidenton Wednesday accusedof pursuing wider territorial ambitions in Europe than it publicly admits."Russian war plans point to this region – Odessa - and then toward the borders with Moldova and Romania," Zelensky said at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in the Black Sea port city.He said that Moscow seeks to sow chaos across the region to weaken Europe as a whole.Shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian General Rustam Minnekayev declared that controlling southern Ukraine and securing a land corridor to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria were among Moscow's war aims.The Kremlin has never formally confirmed those objectives.Zelensky said Russia's goals extend well beyond Ukraine. The Kremlin, he claimed, has stirred ethnic tensions in the Balkans, meddled in elections in Romania, and is attempting to regain influence over former Soviet republics such as Moldova.He warned that if pro-Russian forces win Moldova's parliamentary elections in September, it could embolden Moscow to deepen its interference in other European countries.The summit in Odessa was held to coordinate regional support for Ukraine and address wider security concerns.Zelensky renewed his calls for stronger air defences and political backing, including support for Ukraine's bid to join the European Union.He also posted a video on Telegram showing himself and several visiting leaders laying flowers for fallen Ukrainian soldiers.