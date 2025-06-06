Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al-Adha xbtn

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday extended greetings to the nation in celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice.

In a post on X, Erdogan expressed hope that it will be auspicious for "our country, our nation, and the entire humanity."

He also congratulated all Turkish citizens as well as "all our friends" in different parts of the world, including the Gazans and the Palestinians, on the occasion of the Eid.

The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.



