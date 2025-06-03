Erzincan tulum cheese registered by the European Union

The European Commission has officially granted geographical indication (GI) registration to Erzincan tulum cheese completing the process for its inclusion in the EU's register of protected designations of origin.

Made from sheep's milk and traditionally matured for at least four months in sheep or goat skin or barrels, the cheese is known for its off-white color, crumbly texture, and rich, salty flavor.

The EU statement emphasized that Erzincan tulum cheese is the product of centuries-old local know-how and the region's unique climate, flora, and geography, which shape the flavor and quality of the milk used.

With this designation, Erzincan tulum cheese is now protected across all EU countries, and it can only be produced in designated areas using traditional methods outlined in the certification.