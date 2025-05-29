ERDOĞAN: LAVROVS REMARKS HAVE FURTHER INCREASED OUR HOPES FOR PEACE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has completed his visit to the city of Lachin in Azerbaijan, marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrations, and has returned to Türkiye. Upon his arrival, Erdoğan addressed journalists, sharing insights on regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Highlighting the strategic significance of the recently opened Lachin Airport in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Erdoğan underscored its vital role in boosting regional development and international cooperation. "The airport will accelerate tourism, trade, and investment in the area," he said, pointing to new opportunities for economic growth.

Erdoğan also announced that the second summit of the regional consultation mechanism between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan was successfully held. The summit aimed to strengthen cooperation across key sectors such as trade, energy, and food security, reinforcing the trilateral partnership's commitment to regional stability and prosperity.

Addressing the broader peace process, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation efforts and the development of the Zangezur Corridor as critical steps toward regional integration. On this matter, he expressed expectations that Iran will support initiatives contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.

In a related diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently indicated that Russia and Ukraine are keen on holding a second round of peace talks in Istanbul, a move Erdoğan welcomed. "Lavrov's statement should not be taken lightly. This has further increased our hopes for peace," Erdoğan remarked, signaling Türkiye's readiness to facilitate renewed dialogue.

Furthermore, Erdoğan commented on ongoing security concerns in Syria, noting, "We see that the Syrian Democratic Forces are still resorting to delaying tactics, and they must stop doing so," reaffirming Türkiye's stance on pressing for progress in the conflict.

President Erdoğan's visit and remarks underline Türkiye's active role in fostering regional cooperation, peace negotiations, and stability across its neighborhood.