International Family Forum in Istanbul explores digitalization’s impact on family life

The second day of the International Family Forum in Istanbul opened on Friday with the panel "Being a Family in the Age of Screens," which discussed the impact of digitalization and conflict on family structures.

The forum, themed "Safeguarding and Strengthening Family in the Face of Global Challenges," is hosted by Türkiye's Ministry of Family and Social Services, with Anadolu serving as global communication partner.

The panel underscored that amid digital and societal upheavals, the family remains the cornerstone of resilience and development.

Palestinian Minister of Social Development Samah Hamad drew attention to the dire conditions in Gaza, saying: "The suffering Palestinians endure under Israeli aggression is beyond words. Imagine the trauma and malnutrition affecting children born and raised in these conditions.

"We believe this unjust and unlawful situation will eventually come to an end, but unfortunately, its effects will persist for generations."

Despite blockades and destruction, she affirmed education remains a priority. "Despite this ongoing injustice, Palestinians will rebuild their lives, and we will become a technological hub in the Middle East."

NUN Foundation For Education And Culture Chair Esra Albayrak warned of growing digital disconnection within households. She said: "Parents are not only becoming disconnected from their children, but often from each other as well. Time spent on social media reduces eye contact and limits conversations and shared experiences within families."

She emphasized the family's enduring role in shaping identity and values, inviting attendees to support a newly launched Digital World Child Rights Convention.

Professor Medaim Yanik from Ibn Haldun University advocated for stronger social and economic policies to reinforce families, stating: "An economically stable family is a stronger family. Poverty breaks families. Reasonable economic security plays a protective role."

Olivier Yao, president of the International Federation for Family Development in Cote d'Ivoire, concluded: "The best antidote is the family. It remains the cure to the struggles we face."






