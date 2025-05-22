Turkish World Music Ensemble marks 25th anniversary with special concert

The Turkish World Music Ensemble, which operates under the General Directorate of Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special concert. Throughout its 25-year history, the ensemble has performed across a vast geography, ranging from Siberia to the Balkans, Central Asia to the Caucasus, and serves as a cultural bridge between Türkiye and Turkish communities.

Founded in the 1990s, the ensemble initially performed Turkish music with amateur groups and gradually grew, gaining official status in 2000. Since then, it has continued its work with professional performances. The Turkish World Music Ensemble, aiming to share the rich musical heritage of the Turkish world with art lovers, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a special concert at CSO Ada Ankara.

Conductor Cem Gürdal, after rehearsals, stated that the 25th-anniversary concert is not just a celebration but also a cultural encounter. He shared insights about the ensemble's formation, mentioning that they tried to bring the voices of their Turkish brothers from the Soviet region to be heard here. He explained, "In the early years, we worked with small groups, performing the music of the Turkish world we could find. Later, this expanded."

Gürdal also noted the establishment of the Silk Road Turkish World Music Ensemble and Altınay Turkish Music Ensemble, and mentioned that in 2000, they received the offer to become "artists and ensemble of the state." "We started our professional work under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as the Ankara Turkish World Music Ensemble," he added.

Reflecting on the unforgettable moments during their concerts, Gürdal shared that they had the opportunity to perform across many regions of the Turkish world. "One of the most impactful experiences was when we performed in Tuva, Siberia, during our amateur years. But the most memorable concert for me was when a Turkish ensemble from Türkiye performed in Crimea for the first time after the collapse of the Soviet Union. At the concert in Bahçesaray and Akmescit in Crimea, both we and the Crimean people met on stage with tears. That moment is unforgettable."

The ensemble will present a special repertoire consisting of the most loved works of the Turkish world, offering a selection of popular and most appreciated large pieces from the dances and music accumulated over the past 25 years. "We will also have our former artists and conductors who contributed to the ensemble's journey join us for this special night," said Gürdal.

The concert will also feature dancers from the Ankara State Performing Arts Ensemble, and Gürdal emphasized that the dance performances will be more extensive than usual. "We will be on stage with larger dance groups than ever before. Our 25th year is important not only for us but for the entire Turkish world because no other ensemble brings together the voices of such a wide geography on one stage," he said.

New artists have also joined the ensemble, and Gürdal mentioned that they plan to undertake larger projects in the future. The concert, with choreography by Ali Şar, will take place on May 25, 2025, at 20:00 at the CSO Ada Ankara Ziraat Bankası Main Hall.