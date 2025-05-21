Erdoğan calls for action on Gaza crisis, ceasefire in Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Turkish States Organization Informal Summit in Hungary.

President Erdoğan stated, "(As the Turkish States Organization) We have overcome many challenges, prejudices, and obstacles. Looking back, today we are at a level that is pointed out as an example."

Erdoğan continued, "We believe it would be very meaningful for December 15 to be declared as World Turkish Language Day at the 43rd General Conference of UNESCO."

President Erdoğan said, "The tragedies experienced in the past in Cyprus, Nagorno-Karabakh, Bosnia, and today in Gaza remind us that we need to think beyond our borders."

Erdoğan added, "We believe that a family photo of the Turkish world without the TRNC will always be incomplete."

President Erdoğan emphasized, "As Turkish states, we are the carriers of a deep-rooted heritage that combines the wisdom of the East with the dynamism of the West at the intersection of history and civilization."

Erdoğan also stated, "The common corridor, which constitutes a secure and uninterrupted transport route between the East and West, stands out as a strategic route."

"In Gaza, where the most severe humanitarian disaster of modern times is taking place, the civilian population is practically living through hell. For the success of the common corridor, we place great importance on cooperation within the organization and expect the support of member states. It is necessary to stand against Israel's borderless expansionism and to support the territorial integrity of Palestine, as well as Lebanon and Syria."

Erdoğan stated, "(Russia-Ukraine) We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries towards achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace."

President Erdoğan concluded, "As the Turkish world, our contribution to the establishment of a ceasefire, uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the reconstruction of Gaza, and efforts for a lasting peace process is important."