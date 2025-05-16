Turkish president, German chancellor discuss bilateral ties, global issues in Tirana

The Turkish president Friday met with the German chancellor on the sidelines of the 6th meeting of the European Political Community in the Albanian capital of Tirana to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

According to the Türkiye Directorate of Communications, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the meeting that Türkiye and Germany have deep-rooted and multidimensional relations and that the two countries will work to advance their cooperation in the coming period.

Erdoğan further said that Türkiye will persist in its utmost effort to ensure that the ongoing Ukrainian war ends with fair and lasting peace and that efforts for peace should be increased, not letting the window of opportunity to be missed.

The Turkish leader also invited Friedrich Merz to Türkiye, and the German chancellor agreed to visit as soon as possible.