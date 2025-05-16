Turkish president departs Albania after European Political Community summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed Albania's capital Tirana after attending the 6th Summit of the European Political Community on Friday.

Erdoğan left for Istanbul aboard the private aircraft "TUR," and was seen off at Tirana International Airport by Turkish Ambassador to Albania Tayyar Kağan Atay and an embassy delegation.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.