TÜRKIYE PLACES GREAT IMPORTANCE ON PAKISTANS PEACE: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said Ankara places "great importance" on Pakistan's peace, stability and prosperity.

"We highly appreciate the prudent, patient policy of the Pakistani state that prioritizes dialogue and reconciliation in resolving disputes," Erdoğan said on X, responding to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's earlier post, in which he praised Türkiye's role in promoting peace in South Asia.

Erdoğan said the "brotherhood" between Ankara and Islamabad, "which is a rare blessing for only a few nations in the world," is "one of the most beautiful examples of true friendship."

The Turkish leader expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan "in both good times and bad."

Erdoğan also extended "heartfelt greetings" to the Pakistanis.