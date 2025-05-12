Historic step in Türkiye’s anti-terror fight: Terrorist organization PKK dissolves itself

The process toward the People's Alliance's goal of a "Terror-Free Türkiye" began with a call from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan consistently supported Bahçeli with a firm stance.

Following Erdoğan's emphasis on the "domestic front" during his October 1 parliamentary opening speech, Bahçeli took the initiative.

A HISTORIC CALL FROM BAHCELI

In the General Assembly, Bahçeli shook hands with members of the DEM Party. During his party's group meeting on October 15, he made his first public call for ending terrorism:

"The terrorist leader who said 'I am ready for all kinds of service' when brought to Türkiye should now declare unilaterally that terrorism has ended and that his organization will be disbanded."

A week later, once again in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Bahçeli reaffirmed his stance.

ERDOGAN'S ENDORSEMENT

President Erdoğan made his first comments on the process on October 30, emphasizing his support:

"With Mr. Devlet Bahçeli and our People's Alliance partner MHP not just putting their hand but their whole body under the stone, we have gained a significant opportunity."

According to Erdoğan, the new goal was now a "Terror-Free Türkiye." He highlighted that the People's Alliance was advancing this ideal with a shared political vision.

FIRST MEETING WITH IMRALI ON DECEMBER 28

As part of the developments, a DEM Party delegation visited İmralı (prison island where the PKK leader is held) with permission from the Ministry of Justice on December 28 for the first meeting. They later visited Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and MHP leader Bahçeli, continuing talks with various parties including the ruling AK Party.

CALL FROM IMRALI TO PKK: "LAY DOWN ARMS"

The second İmralı meeting took place on January 22. Following this, the DEM Party delegation held discussions with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq. After the third İmralı meeting on February 27, attention turned to Istanbul, where a call was made from İmralı for the PKK to dissolve itself.

Second-round talks between the DEM Party and political parties—especially the AK Party and MHP—became a key component of the process. During Ramadan, the AK Party resumed holiday greetings with DEM after 10 years, while MHP did so for the first time.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN MEETS DEM DELEGATION ON APRIL 10

The most critical meeting took place at Beştepe (Presidential Complex). On April 10, Erdoğan met with DEM Party MPs Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

On April 21, a DEM Party delegation without Önder visited İmralı again. On April 24, DEM officials met with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

Following the death of Sırrı Süreyya Önder on May 3, Erdoğan and Bahçeli offered their condolences. Bahçeli also attended the parliamentary memorial ceremony, reaffirming his support for a "Terror-Free Türkiye."

"TERROR-FREE TÜRKİYE" SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED

After eight months of patience, dedication, and firm commitment, the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative reached a successful conclusion.

First, the DEM Party announced that the PKK held its congress from May 5–7 and made decisions in line with İmralı's call. It was then announced that the PKK had decided to dissolve itself and lay down arms.

With this, Türkiye overcame a major threshold by ending a terror issue that had persisted for nearly half a century.