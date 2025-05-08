Türkiye, Iraq ink 11 pacts on key sectors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani clap after sponsoring the signing ceremony of memoranda of understanding between Iraq and Türkiye, in Ankara, Türkiye, May 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

Türkiye and Iraq on Thursday signed 11 pacts, including information and communication technologies, the defense industry, and higher education, following a one-on-one and inter-delegation meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al-Sudani, in Ankara.

An agreement on standard implementation procedures for the voluntary return and reintegration of Iraqi nationals was signed by Türkiye's Directorate General of Combating Irregular Migration and Removal Affairs and Iraq's Migration Affairs Department at the Migration and Displacement Ministry.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on training cooperation was signed by the interior ministries of both countries.

Another MoU on training cooperation was signed between the Gendarmerie General Command of Türkiye's Interior Ministry and the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

An agreement on combating the illicit trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances was signed by the two countries.

In the field of disaster and emergency management, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and Iraq's National Center for Crisis and Disaster Management at the Ministry of Interior signed an MoU.

The two countries also expanded a 2009 agreement on information and communication technologies through an additional protocol signed by officials from Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Iraq's Communications Ministry.

Another MoU was signed between AYDA International Integrated Defense Systems and Iraq's Al Zaman group for General Trading Contracting and Shipbuilding L.L.C.

In higher education, Türkiye's Council of Higher Education and Iraq's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research agreed to establish branches and educational programs for Turkish universities in Iraq.

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry and Iraq's Ministry of Planning signed a cooperation agreement in metrology.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry and Iraq Military Industry Commission signed an MoU for indigenization in the defense industry.

The justice ministries of both countries signed an MoU for legal cooperation.