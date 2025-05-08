Anadolu to host Iraqi prime minister for talks on Türkiye-Iraq relations

⁠Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani will participate in the "FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations" program being hosted by Anadolu on Thursday.

Sudani will provide an in-depth assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, examining their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions during the program, which will be held at Anadolu Headquarters in Ankara.

The program will offer an analytical discussion on the political, economic, and security aspects of Türkiye-Iraq relations, with a particular focus on current developments and their regional implications.



