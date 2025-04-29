TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HITS 20-YEAR LOW

Türkiye's unemployment rate fell by 0.3 percentage points month-on-month to 7.9% in March, marking its lowest level since January 2005, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The number of jobless aged 15 and over dropped by 65,000 to 2.8 million, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The labor force participation rate increased by 0.4 points from a month ago to 53.4% in March.

The employment rate rose by 0.6 points to 49.2% this March, meaning 32.6 million people.

Youth unemployment, defined as those aged 15-24, edged up 0.1 points to 15.1%.





