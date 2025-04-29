Turkish President Erdoğan, Italian counterpart discuss regional, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties.

"During the meeting, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye and Italy are determined to develop their bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries, and that with this understanding, they will reach the target of a $40 billion trade volume," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Ankara is making efforts to end all conflicts in the region, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, said Erdoğan.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to first achieve a lasting ceasefire and then establish lasting peace in these areas, it added.