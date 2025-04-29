Erdoğan, Meloni hold talks to boost Italy-Türkiye ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Rome for talks with Italy's Giorgia Meloni Tuesday, as the two Mediterranean countries seek to boost trade and cooperation .

Meloni and Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine and the "situation in the Middle East" before a summit where government ministers are expected to sign a number of deals, including on energy and defence, according to an Italian government source.

"The aim is to strengthen the cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations" and foster "economic and trade relations, which have grown significantly in recent years", the source said.

The summit comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed the European Union, of which Italy is part, to seek deeper security ties with Türkiye, a NATO ally and long a candidate to join the 27-nation bloc.

With arms industry orders soaring in response to the conflict, in March Italian defence firm Leonardo and Turkish drone producer Baykar agreed to jointly develop unmanned aerial systems.

Migration, a topic dear to Italy's far-right prime minister, is also high on the agenda, the source said.

Ankara has in recent years played a leading role in helping stem irregular arrivals to Europe -- receiving billions from Brussels in return.

The delegations will also work to enhance cooperation in transport, infrastructure, space, and sport, with Italy and Türkiye due to be joint hosts of the Euro 2032 football tournament, the source said.

Italy is Türkiye's second-largest commercial partner in Europe. Bilateral trade was worth $32.2 billion in 2024, according to Rome.





