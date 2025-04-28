Türkiye rejects disinformation on sending weapons to Pakistan

Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Monday denied some media reports, claiming that Ankara had sent six plane loads of weapons to Pakistan.

In a statement on X, the directorate's Center for Countering Disinformation said the claim, which has appeared in some media outlets, is untrue.

"A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route. Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorized persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration," it added.



