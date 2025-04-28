Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Italy on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Italy on Tuesday to attend the 4th Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit in Rome, the country's Communications Director said on Monday.

The summit, which will be co-chaired by Erdoğan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is expected to address steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and global issues.

During the summit, various agreements aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations between the two countries are planned to be signed, as well as a Business Forum with participation from business circles, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Erdoğan will visit Italy at Meloni's invitation.