NATO PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLYS ECONOMICS AND SECURITY COMMITTEE SEMINAR BEGINS IN TÜRKIYE

A seminar organized by the Economic and Security Committee of the NATO Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM) began on Monday in Türkiye's southern Antalya province.

The seminar held at a hotel in the Belek Tourism Center, is attended by parliamentarians from NATO member countries, Azerbaijan, Gulf countries, and Arab states.

Developments in the Gulf, the Middle East, and the Sahel region of Africa, their impacts on NATO, and Türkiye's role in these contexts will be discussed during the three-day meeting, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, chairman of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and former Turkish foreign minister, told reporters.

Çavuşoğlu said a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting will also be hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in May.

"Türkiye has become an extremely important country in diplomacy and security," Çavuşoğlu said.

"Especially in this period of rapid global change, it is an indispensable ally and member for NATO, and one of the countries making the most significant contributions," he said.

"It is also extremely important that the Western world has recently begun to recognize Türkiye's importance. However, this recognition should not occur only when there is a need. It is essential not to forget Türkiye's importance even after that need passes," Çavuşoğlu added.

"Unfortunately, this is one of the biggest mistakes our Western allies and friends often make," he said.