Turkish foreign minister to meet Qatari leaders in Doha

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, as well as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, during a visit to Qatar on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

According to the sources, talks are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties and coordination on regional developments.

A joint press conference with the Qatari prime minister is also expected following their meeting.

Fidan last visited Qatar in early February, while Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani traveled to Türkiye earlier this month to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Gaza Contact Group, hosted by Fidan in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Ankara and Doha have expanded ties over the past decade through a strategic partnership established in 2014. The two countries hold regular high-level meetings and have signed more than 100 agreements across various sectors.

The High Strategic Committee, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, last met in Ankara in November 2024. The next session is expected to take place in the Qatari capital Doha later this year.

Türkiye and Qatar have shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, particularly on developments in Palestine and Syria. Both governments have called for an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza Contact Group.

The Türkiye-Qatar bilateral trade volume exceeded $1 billion in 2024.





