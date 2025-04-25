TURKISH PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH NEW ZEALANDS PRIME MINISTER IN ISTANBUL

 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdogan will meet New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon in Istanbul on Friday during Anzac Day commemorations. They will discuss enhancing bilateral ties rooted in historic friendship and exchange views on regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s communications director Fahrettin Altun.

Published April 25,2025
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Friday with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, according to Türkiye's communications director.

"Erdogan will receive Luxon, who is visiting our country on the occasion of the 110th Anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles and the Anzac Day Commemoration Ceremonies, tomorrow in Istanbul," Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Steps to further develop relations between Türkiye and New Zealand, which are based on a "historic friendship," will be discussed during the meeting, Altun said.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues, he added.