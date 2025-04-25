TURKISH PRESIDENT TO MEET WITH NEW ZEALANDS PRIME MINISTER IN ISTANBUL

Turkish president to meet with New Zealand's prime minister in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Friday with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, according to Türkiye's communications director.

"Erdogan will receive Luxon, who is visiting our country on the occasion of the 110th Anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles and the Anzac Day Commemoration Ceremonies, tomorrow in Istanbul," Fahrettin Altun said on X.

Steps to further develop relations between Türkiye and New Zealand, which are based on a "historic friendship," will be discussed during the meeting, Altun said.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues, he added.