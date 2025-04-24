Türkiye, Russia to hold consultations on Middle East in Istanbul on Thursday

Türkiye and Russia will hold consultations on the Middle East at the deputy foreign minister level in Istanbul on Friday, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

During the consultations, Nuh Yılmaz will represent Türkiye, and Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will represent Russia, the sources added.

The consultations are expected to include a comprehensive exchange of ideas on regional issues, particularly Syria and Palestine.

Türkiye attaches importance to consulting with Russia in the context of developments in the Middle East, the sources said.