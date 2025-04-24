Türkiye has enough capacity to handle international sports events: President

Türkiye has more than enough capacity to handle all kinds of international sports events, including the Olympics, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan addressed the opening ceremony of the UEFA office in Istanbul.

The Istanbul office of the European football governing body will play an active role in the preparation process for the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship, which will be co-hosted by Türkiye and Italy.

Istanbul has hosted many major UEFA events to date, including the 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.



