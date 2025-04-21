 Contact Us
Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdoğan

"With TURKSAT 6A, which we developed with a local content rate of over 80%, Türkiye has become one of the 11 countries capable of producing its own communication satellite. Our new communication satellite is the result of a meticulous, intense, and laborious effort spanning 20 years, in line with our goal of producing domestic and national technology. With this revolutionary project, we now have a domestic and national communication satellite platform. (With the activation of TURKSAT 6A), the population reached by our satellites worldwide will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion. With the achievements gained, we have an important opportunity to create a national satellite brand and establish a national space company." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

Published April 21,2025
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said that the country has become one of the only 11 countries that can produce its own communications satellite.

Speaking at the TURKSAT 6A commissioning ceremony, Erdoğan said that with the launch of TURKSAT 6A, population coverage worldwide by Turkish satellites will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion.

Türkiye now has a significant opportunity to establish its national satellite brand and national space company with the gains achieved, he added.