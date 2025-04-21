Türkiye now among 11 countries making their own satellites: President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said that the country has become one of the only 11 countries that can produce its own communications satellite.

Speaking at the TURKSAT 6A commissioning ceremony, Erdoğan said that with the launch of TURKSAT 6A, population coverage worldwide by Turkish satellites will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion.

Türkiye now has a significant opportunity to establish its national satellite brand and national space company with the gains achieved, he added.