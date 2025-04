Dense fog early Saturday led to the suspension of two-way transit ship traffic through the Canakkale Strait, according to Turkish authorities.

The Canakkale Strait Vessel Traffic Services Directorate announced that the passage was closed in both directions at 6.20 a.m. (0300GMT) due to reduced visibility.

Ferry services on the Canakkale-Eceabat and Canakkale-Kilitbahir lines were also temporarily suspended.

Traffic is expected to resume when conditions improve.