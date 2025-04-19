Bayraktar TB2 tests Turkish-made TM100 engine in second successful flight

Bayraktar TB2, Türkiye's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) as developed indigenously and nationally by defense firm Baykar, on Saturday successfully completed its second test flight with its TM100 engine.

According to a statement from Baykar, the Bayraktar TB2 took off with the TM100 engine developed in-house by the company.





This marks the second flight of the national UCAV using this engine, and the test was successfully completed.

Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar's CEO, said on X that they believed, worked together, and succeeded.





He underlined that the Bayraktar TB2 is by far the most popular and most widely mass-produced tactical-class UCAV system in the world.