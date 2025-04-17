Turkish deputy foreign minister meets with key Iraqi party leader in Baghdad

Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz held a meeting with Khamis al-Khanjar, the leader of Iraq's Sovereignty (Siyada) Party, in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said on X that the two officials exchanged views on bilateral relations and recent regional developments as part of Yılmaz's official visit to Iraq.

The meeting comes amid growing engagement between Ankara and Baghdad aimed at strengthening political dialogue and cooperation on regional stability.

No further details were provided about the specific topics discussed, but Türkiye has maintained close ties with multiple political actors in Iraq, focusing on areas such as security, trade, and counterterrorism.

The Sovereignty Party is a key Sunni political bloc in the Iraqi parliament and plays an influential role in Iraq's national politics.

Yılmaz is expected to hold further high-level contacts during his visit to the country.