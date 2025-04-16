TÜRKIYES DEFENSE MINISTER HOSTS GERMAN MILITARY CHIEF

Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler met with the Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces, General Carsten Breuer. According to a statement shared on the Ministry of National Defense's social media account, "Minister Yaşar Güler welcomed General Carsten Breuer, who came to Ankara as an official guest of Chief of Staff General Metin Gürak. General Metin Gürak also attended the meeting."

Breuer Visits SSB, ASELSAN, and TUSAŞ General Carsten Breuer, the Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces, visited the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), ASELSAN, and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ). ASELSAN's CEO, Ahmet Akyol, accompanied Breuer and his delegation, providing information about domestic and national defense industry products.

Ahmet Akyol shared on social media: "We were pleased to host General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces, at ASELSAN. We informed him about our internationally cooperative projects in defense technologies. As ASELSAN, we will continue to contribute to global security by developing game-changing technologies."

In a post on the SSB's social media, it was mentioned: "Our President Haluk Görgün met with General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces, who visited our country. In a comprehensive briefing on Turkey's high-tech-based domestic and national defense industry ecosystem, mutual experience sharing and strategic cooperation were emphasized."

TUSAŞ CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu also shared on social media: "We hosted General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Staff of the German Armed Forces, at our company. During the visit, we had a comprehensive discussion about the progress of our defense industry and the strategic importance of domestic production. It was a productive meeting where we discussed the achievements of our products, symbolizing our engineering strength."