Finland decides to keep border with Russia closed until further notice

This file photo taken on January 14, 2024 shows the closed Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland. (AFP Photo)

Finland has decided to keep its border with Russia closed until further notice, it announced Wednesday, citing concerns over "instrumentalized migration" and security in general.

"The Government has renewed its decision on the closure of border crossing points on the eastern border," said an Interior Ministry statement, adding that the decision will remain in force until further notice.

The border is the longest between any EU member state and Russia. In 1939, the USSR crossed the border in an invasion, fought fiercely by Finland, and one still remembered in its heavy fortifications and defense infrastructure.

Saying that the border was closed in December 2023, the ministry said the decision to close the border with Russia had its intended effect, adding that the instrumentalized migration which began that November had ceased for now.

That November, Finnish officials accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country by facilitating the entry of irregular migrants.

"Instrumentalized migration is one way that Russia can put pressure on and affect the security and social stability of Finland and the EU," the ministry said.

Arguing that Finnish authorities believe instrumentalized migration could resume and expand, it added that this would pose a serious threat to Finland's national security and public order.