Parliamentary group supporting Palestine to meet in Istanbul

At the first meeting of the Parliamentary Group Supporting Palestine, national parliaments from 13 countries will come together in Istanbul. According to a written statement from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), the meeting, organized on April 18, will announce the formation of the group, which aims to be a platform for cooperation and consultation on Palestine.

The first meeting, hosted by TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş, will include a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In addition to Kurtulmuş's opening speech, notable figures such as Rawhi Fattouh (President of the Palestinian National Council), Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim (Chairman of Qatar's Shura Council), and leaders from various countries will address the gathering.

The group aims to utilize parliamentary diplomacy effectively to end Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and to call for a strong, united stance against Israeli aggression. A declaration from the participating parliaments will be issued at the end of the meeting. Additionally, bilateral talks will take place between the parliamentary leaders during the event.