 Contact Us
News Türkiye Parliamentary group supporting Palestine to meet in Istanbul

Parliamentary group supporting Palestine to meet in Istanbul

The first meeting of the Parliamentary Group Supporting Palestine will take place in Istanbul on April 18, with 13 national parliaments participating. The group aims to foster cooperation on Palestine, with key speeches from Turkish leaders and international figures. The event will focus on ending Israel's aggression and promoting a two-state solution. A joint declaration will be issued at the conclusion of the meeting.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published April 16,2025
Subscribe
PARLIAMENTARY GROUP SUPPORTING PALESTINE TO MEET IN ISTANBUL

At the first meeting of the Parliamentary Group Supporting Palestine, national parliaments from 13 countries will come together in Istanbul. According to a written statement from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), the meeting, organized on April 18, will announce the formation of the group, which aims to be a platform for cooperation and consultation on Palestine.

The first meeting, hosted by TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş, will include a speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In addition to Kurtulmuş's opening speech, notable figures such as Rawhi Fattouh (President of the Palestinian National Council), Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim (Chairman of Qatar's Shura Council), and leaders from various countries will address the gathering.

The group aims to utilize parliamentary diplomacy effectively to end Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and to call for a strong, united stance against Israeli aggression. A declaration from the participating parliaments will be issued at the end of the meeting. Additionally, bilateral talks will take place between the parliamentary leaders during the event.