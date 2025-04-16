Emine Erdoğan urges global unity and action at Donors Forum

First Lady Emine Erdoğan shared a video message regarding the Third Global Donors Forum. In her message, she expressed:

"I hope that all countries, especially those in the Islamic world, will unite their strengths to save humanity from the darkness it faces. By growing goodness, we can sustain humanity. I wish for a world where the value of human life is equally emphasized in every region."

"We must never refrain from doing good and giving"

In the video, Emine Erdoğan's speech at the forum's opening ceremony was featured, where she said:

"When we look at the state of the world today, we understand that the soil of our inner world has become barren. Humanity's heart has been empty for some time, devoid of goodness and beauty. Its spirit has been neglected, and its conscience has been left in the dark. Unfortunately, humanity's 21st-century report card is filled with wars, conflicts, and hate crimes. So, what is our duty in such a world? It is to be a person of hope who carries the banner of hope wherever they go. Despite the difficult conditions we face, we must never stop doing good or giving, even if we fear the future."

The video also included comments from former Scottish First Minister Hamza Yusuf, who expressed: "For your strong leadership in Gaza, thank you, Madam, for your example of courage in a time when many chose to remain silent and, worse, some chose to be complicit."