US should be better informed about Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the US to be better informed of Israel's attacks on Gaza and the risks of the ongoing war.

"So far, the continuation of the current genocide has been made possible through US support, particularly due to the policies initiated during (former US President Joe) Biden's term. (US President Donald) Trump, during his time in office, contributed to the establishment of a ceasefire through his efforts.

"Our expectation now is that while he is in the presidential office, steps will also be taken toward achieving lasting peace.

"All diplomatic circles agree on this point: the new administration in the US needs to be further informed, and the risks of this ongoing war need to be explained more thoroughly," Fidan told reporters on Sunday after his closing speech during the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

Everyone has "objections to varying degrees" in reacting to Israel's genocide in Palestine, he said.

Fidan noted that while some express their objections openly, others voice them behind closed doors, and also stressed that in a UN vote, 156 countries voted against Israel.

The main issue is the inability to stop a problem on which almost the entire world agrees, he said, adding: "This is precisely where the legitimacy crisis and the systemic crisis facing the world become evident."

Fidan said efforts are underway to take various steps against Israel, "but at the end of the day, as long as the support from Europe and the US — where greater capital and political power are concentrated — continues, it is clear that this crime against humanity, this genocide, will not come to an end."

This situation will generate costs in the international system not only in the short term but also in the medium and long term in different forms, he added.

"Work on this issue continues. But the sensitivity toward Gaza must absolutely not fade away."

On whether Türkiye could take more effective steps to stop Israel's attacks on Gaza, Fidan underlined that "from the very beginning, Türkiye has taken all actions within its sphere of influence."

"On the bilateral front, we have taken all steps — from recalling the ambassador to cutting off trade relations. On the multilateral front, particularly within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the D-8 (Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation), the EU platforms, and the Arab League, we are conducting serious efforts on what can be done," he said.

Fidan noted that "the genocide openly supported by the EU and the US can only be influenced to a certain extent by the joint stance put forward by Islamic countries."

"From this point forward, I believe it may be more appropriate for Islamic countries to focus their diplomatic efforts not on Israel, but on the US," he added.



TIES WITH US



On the recent steps taken to ensure security in Syria due to the threat posed by Israel in the region, within the context of the US-Türkiye relations, Fidan said discussions with the Trump administration in the US were continuing at an increasingly intense pace.

Like Ankara, Washington also has a "360-degree foreign policy engagement area," he said, adding that the Trump administration was busy both with making new appointments and, as they take over files, developing new policies from their own perspective.

"During this period, we have conducted the necessary discussions in the process of clarifying certain policy preferences regarding Syria. We continue to do so," he noted.

Fidan also mentioned that there are processes and mechanisms that began under the previous US administration, as well as ongoing work with the new administration.

He underlined that Türkiye's stance is clear on many issues, especially the fight against terrorism, preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the fight against the terror group Daesh (ISIS), ending the PKK occupation, and disarmament.

He underscored that efforts are also underway on "how to manage the presence of American forces in the region during the term of the new administration."



ISRAELI-GREEK CYPRIOT TIES IN MEDITERRANEAN



About the close ties between the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel, as well as military deals that the Greek Cypriot administration has made with some Western countries, Fidan said Türkiye is "closely monitoring" the ongoing network relations in the Mediterranean.

"Some of it may fall within the category of normal relations between nation-states. However, part of it also reflects an effort to form a certain security, political, and economic front against Türkiye.

"We are following these developments very closely. We issue necessary warnings and take appropriate initiatives when needed regarding this matter," he added.



FIGHT AGAINST DAESH



On the joint mechanism established with regional countries in the fight against Daesh (ISIS), Fidan said work on this issue is ongoing.

Delegations met in Ankara last week and efforts are being made on how to concretely implement the mechanism, Fidan noted, adding: "We are close to finalizing it. Hopefully, we will put it into practice on the ground together with the other countries as soon as possible."























